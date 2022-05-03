Android app deals of the day: Toby Secret Mine, Twilight Pro Unlock, Baby Sleep PRO, more

Tuesdayâ€™s best Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Joining our app collection, we also have offers live on Samsungâ€™s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone as well as the brandâ€™s Galaxy Tab S8/+ models and our first look at its latest Endurance PRO microSD cards. Headliners in todayâ€™s game and app collection include titles like Toby: The Secret Mine, Earthlings Beware!, One Deck Dungeon, Truberbrook, Twilight Pro Unlock, Baby Sleep PRO, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at todayâ€™s best Android game and app deals.Â 

Todayâ€™s best Android app deals:

Todayâ€™s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsungâ€™s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone alongside ongoing price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ at up to $100 off. Just be sure to check out the new all-time lows on TCLâ€™s latest 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs, deep price drops on Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds, the new Endurance PRO microSD cards Samsung launched today, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup as well.Â 

More Android app deals still live:

More on Toby The Secret Mine:

A peaceful way of life in a small village in the mountains was thrown into disorder. Someone has kidnapped most of itâ€™s residents. A couple of brave hearts tried to rescue their friends but none of them has returned. Little Toby didnâ€™t want to just sit and wait so he decided to find them by himself. He went to the near deep forest but he soon realized this is just a beginning.

