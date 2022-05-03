Android app deals of the day: Toby Secret Mine, Twilight Pro Unlock, Baby Sleep PRO, more

Tuesdayâ€™s best Android app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Joining our app collection, we also have offers live on Samsungâ€™s new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone as well as the brandâ€™s Galaxy Tab S8/+ models and our first look at its latest Endurance PRO microSD cards. Headliners in todayâ€™s game and app collection include titles like Toby: The Secret Mine, Earthlings Beware!, One Deck Dungeon, Truberbrook, Twilight Pro Unlock, Baby Sleep PRO, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at todayâ€™s best Android game and app deals.Â
Todayâ€™s best Android app deals:
- Everybodyâ€™s RPGÂ FREE (Reg. $1)
- Spelling Book PROÂ FREE (Reg. $2)
- Word Connect PROÂ FREE (Reg. $2)
- Memorize: Learn French WordsÂ FREE (Reg. $5)
- Brain Game â€“ Find5x 4PÂ FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Toby: The Secret Mine $1 (Reg. $5)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- Runic Curse $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Truberbrook $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Pencil Sketch HD $4 (Reg. $8)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
More Android app deals still live:
- Neo MonstersÂ FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 2 HDÂ FREE (Reg. $1)
- Crypto HelperÂ FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rectangles PROÂ FREE (Reg. $2)
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP)Â FREE (Reg. $4)
- 911 Operator $3 (Reg. $6.50)
- Mars Power Industries $1 (Reg. $2)
- Strike Team Hydra $1 (Reg. $6)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $2 (Reg. $4)
- Game Booster 4x Faster Pro $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Car Launcher Pro $3 (Reg. $6)
More on Toby The Secret Mine:
A peaceful way of life in a small village in the mountains was thrown into disorder. Someone has kidnapped most of itâ€™s residents. A couple of brave hearts tried to rescue their friends but none of them has returned. Little Toby didnâ€™t want to just sit and wait so he decided to find them by himself. He went to the near deep forest but he soon realized this is just a beginning.
