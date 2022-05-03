CORSAIR’s Ironclaw wireless mouse packs an 18,000 DPI sensor at 2022 low of $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Ironclaw Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Normally $80, this marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year and is a match for 2022’s best price. CORSAIR’s Ironclaw has three various connection methods, which include the brand’s sub-1ms Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless technology, Bluetooth, or wired over USB. This makes it a solid choice for using at your desk as well as on-the-go. It has a PixArt sensor that delivers a native DPI of 18,000 with 1 DPI resolution steps to have the ultimate tracking accuracy. There are even 10 fully programmable buttons so you can really remap to fit whatever you need. Keep reading for more.

We recommend picking up the SteelSeries QcK gaming mouse pad to keep at your desk. It can be picked up for just $10 right now at Amazon and ensures that your brand-new mouse from above has a solid surface to move on. A properly smooth area for your mouse is crucial to precise tracking, which can give you an edge over the competition.

Don’t forget that Razer’s Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless mouse is on sale for $80 with a bundled charging dock. This not only marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, but also delivers a premium mouse to your desk at the same time. The included charging dock ensures that the mouse is always at 100% as well, which is something that CORSAIR’s lower-cost alternative above doesn’t deliver.

CORSAIR Ironclaw Wireless RGB Mouse features:

The Corsair ironclaw RGB wireless gaming mouse combines an ultra-accurate native 18, 000 DPI optical sensor with a durable contoured shape that’s ideal for larger hands and palm grips. Easily connect to your PC via hyper-fast, sub-1ms Slipstream Corsair wireless technology, Bluetooth or USB wired connection, with up to 50 hours of battery life. Powerful Corsair CUE software allows you to precisely tune sensitivity in 1 DPI steps, customize the ten programmable buttons with macros or remaps, and synchronize your mouse’s three-zone RGB lighting with all your icue-compatible Corsair Devices. With the freedom of wireless and The customizable precision you need to take your game play higher, take victory in hand with the Corsair ironclaw RGB wireless.

