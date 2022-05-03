Cricut’s EasyPress Mini makes heat-transfer vinyl and Infusible Ink projects easy at $35 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Cricut EasyPress Mini at $34.95 shipped. Normally fetching $49 at Amazon and other retailers, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be used with Cricut’s Infusible Ink as well as traditional heat-transfer vinyl (HTV), the EasyPress Mini is a pint-sized heater that will make your crafting experience that much better. It has three heat settings and has a 100% coverage base, which makes it more reliable and easier to use than a traditional iron if that’s what you’re employing at the moment for HTV applications. Plus, the EasyPress Mini isn’t limited to Cricut’s Infusible Ink or HTV, as it works with essentially all iron-on or vinyl brands. Keep reading for more.

While the EasyPress Mini is the primary tool needed for doing heat-transfer vinyl, there are a few other key items to have on hand. One of those items is the Cricut 12×12 EasyPress Protective Resistant Mat for $12 to ensure that the surface below your EasyPress doesn’t get too hot. Another must-have that you might not think of is a roll of butcher paper. Depending on the application, you might want to put some butcher paper between layers of fabric or even between the HeatPress and the vinyl.

You also might not realize that the Cricut machines can be 100% run from an iPad. That’s right, you can do all design and cutting from only an iPad. Right now, you can pick up the latest iPad mini 6 at $99 off, which makes the portable powerhouse just $400. It packs USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an 8.3-inch edge-to-edge Retina display alongside Apple Pencil 2 support.

Cricut EasyPress Mini features:

Get high-impact heat transfer results in a compact size with Cricut’s EasyPress Mini – a small heat-press for uniquely shaped, extra-small objects. At 3.4″ X 2.1″, it fits in your bag so you can whip out your inner artist anywhere It is designed to easily curve with contours, get between buttons, squeeze into seams, and seamlessly glide on uneven surfaces, making it perfect for heat-transferring on shoes, stuffed animals, caps, and more

