Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Coffee Grinder for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a notable middle ground option for folks that take their fresh ground joe seriously and donâ€™t want to spend a fortune on a high-end machine. It delivers a sleek black design with a touchscreen that displays the number of cups, countdown timer, and more. Alongside manual operation and a removable 0.5-pound bean hopper, it features 18 different preset settings from ultra-fine espresso options up to more course grinds for your French press and the like. The included scoop and cleaning brush are joined by a removable grind chamber that carries up to 32 cups of coffee at a time. More details below.Â

The KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is still down at $30 shipped on Amazon after dropping from $40 back in March. This popular solution is far less capable and canâ€™t carry nearly as much coffee or beans at once, but it is certainly a notable option for more casual folks that arenâ€™t looking to get up into the $50 range for a grinder.Â

But if youâ€™re more partial to the single-serve, pod-based setups, youâ€™ll want to check out todayâ€™s Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker price drop. This model tends to only go on sale for holidays and special events throughout the year, and with Motherâ€™s Day right around the corner now, Amazonâ€™s deal is now live. Regularly $80 or more, you can land one in several different colors for $60 shipped right now. Get a closer look in this morningâ€™s coverage.Â

Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Coffee Grinder features:

Burr mill provides uniform grind and optimum flavor

Removable Bean Hopper hold up to 1/2 pound of beans

Touchpad controls with Reveal screen technology

Easy-to read LCD display shows selected number of cups and countdown timer

18-position Grind Selector â€“ from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press

Cup selector from 1 â€“ 14 cups

Manual Feature lets you customize the amount of coffee to grind

