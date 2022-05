Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Coffee Grinder for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a notable middle ground option for folks that take their fresh ground joe seriously and don’t want to spend a fortune on a high-end machine. It delivers a sleek black design with a touchscreen that displays the number of cups, countdown timer, and more. Alongside manual operation and a removable 0.5-pound bean hopper, it features 18 different preset settings from ultra-fine espresso options up to more course grinds for your French press and the like. The included scoop and cleaning brush are joined by a removable grind chamber that carries up to 32 cups of coffee at a time. More details below.

The KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder is still down at $30 shipped on Amazon after dropping from $40 back in March. This popular solution is far less capable and can’t carry nearly as much coffee or beans at once, but it is certainly a notable option for more casual folks that aren’t looking to get up into the $50 range for a grinder.

But if you’re more partial to the single-serve, pod-based setups, you’ll want to check out today’s Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker price drop. This model tends to only go on sale for holidays and special events throughout the year, and with Mother’s Day right around the corner now, Amazon’s deal is now live. Regularly $80 or more, you can land one in several different colors for $60 shipped right now. Get a closer look in this morning’s coverage.

Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Coffee Grinder features:

Burr mill provides uniform grind and optimum flavor

Removable Bean Hopper hold up to 1/2 pound of beans

Touchpad controls with Reveal screen technology

Easy-to read LCD display shows selected number of cups and countdown timer

18-position Grind Selector – from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press

Cup selector from 1 – 14 cups

Manual Feature lets you customize the amount of coffee to grind

