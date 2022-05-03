Grab Monopoly Animal Crossing edition while it’s just $9 Prime shipped (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition Board Game for just $8.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, it more typically sits in the $18 range at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. If you’re looking to add some of Nintendo’s life-sim, island dweller action to board game night, or just to your Animal Crossing collection, now’s the time to drop some Bells on it. As per usual with these Monopoly cross overs, this is the same real estate tycoon game you love, but with an Animal Crossing twist. Players “visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit” and then sell them for Bells to buy decorations and earn Nook miles to win. More details below.

At under $9 Prime shipped you’ll be hard-pressed to find a full-on Monopoly board for less right now, Animal Crossing or otherwise. But for a more bite-sized Monopoly experience, check out the Deal card game. It sells for $4 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and condenses the usual experience into quicker games. “Get a quick game in; it only takes about 15 minutes to play…use action cards to charge rent and make tricky deals.”

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Animal Crossing-like Disney and Pixar game. Then check out the now live Nintendo’s Star Wars Day May the 4th sale from $5 as well as this rare deal on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure package that is now $55 shipped on Amazon, down from the regular $80 listing. All of the details and pricing information you need are right here.

Monopoly Animal Crossing features:

MONOPOLY GAME MEETS ANIMAL CROSSING: This twist on classic Monopoly gameplay features artwork, characters, and themes inspired by Nintendo’s Animal Crossing New Horizons

FUN GAME FOR KIDS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, kids visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. Then sell island resources for Bells, buy decorations, and earn Nook Miles to win

MONOPOLY TOKENS: Move around the board as one of 4 Animal Crossing New Horizons inspired tokens. Besides the numbered die, there’s a Nook’s Cranny die that determines what type of resources can be sold

