MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk motherboard has dual M.2, 2.5GbE, USB 3.2 Gen 2, more at $140

Patrick Campanale -
$50 off $140

Amazon is offering the MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk Motherboard for $139.99 shipped. Down from $190, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats the previous best price by an additional $10. This motherboard is made to support Intel’s 10th Generation processor lineup and supports up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. It has USB 2.2 Gen 2 support, which has 20Gb/s transfer speeds through the USB-C port on the back. There’s also twin M.2 SSD storage slots, which allows you to enjoy blazing-fast transfer speeds thanks to NVMe technology. For the rest of the onboard I/O, you’ll find dual USB 2.0 ports, PS/2 support, native HDMI and DisplayPort, USB-C/A on the 3.2 Gen 2 bus, four USB-A ports at 3.2 Gen 1 speeds, 2.5GbE, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slew of audio options. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up this 512GB NVMe SSD for $44 to be ready to go as soon as your new motherboard arrives. It delivers speeds of up to 1.7GB/s, though taking the total storage amount down to 250GB saves a few bucks, but also scores faster storage at 2.5GB/s. Since it’s $34, you might want to pick up two of these drives since you have multiple M.2 slots on the motherboard.

Don’t forget that you can score some GPU discounts right now that, up until recently, have been fairly hard to come by. We’re seeing sales on both NVIDIA and AMD’s latest GPUs, including the RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, and even the RTX 3090. Up to $350 in savings can be had with Amazon all-time lows across the lineup.

MSI MAG Z490 Tomahawk Motherboard features:

Powered by Intel 10th Gen Core processors, the MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK is hardened with performance essential specifications to outlast enemies. Equipped with Aluminum Cover, Core boost, M.2 Shield Frozr and 2.5G LAN for sustained performance. A variety of USB connectivity options including the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C standard allow for a range of peripheral and device compatibility.

