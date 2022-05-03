Share pictures with friends and family using a Nixplay 10.1-inch digital picture frame at $130

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Nixplay 10.1-inch Touchscreen Digital Picture Frame with Wi-Fi for $129.99 shipped. Normally listed for $210, this 38% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen for this digital picture frame. Both the black and white colorways are on sale at this price. The HD IPS panel display allows for wide viewing angles without colors being skewed. Nixplay has created this digital picture frame for families to share photos with each other and niX-FamilyCircles allows you to create photo playlists that can be shared. Alexa can even be used to show off playlists at any time. The touchscreen on the frame allows you to favorite pictures as well. A built-in sensor will detect if you’re currently in the room so it doesn’t waste power when no one is around to enjoy the photos. The Nixplay app gives you access to all the photos the frame currently has and even get prints of the pictures. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could get the Aluratek 8-inch LCD Digital Picture Frame for $42.50. Unlike the Nixplay frame, you can’t remotely send pictures to the frame over Wi-Fi or use a touchscreen to favorite photos. The overall resolution of the display in this unit is lower compared to the Nixplay frame as well. You will have to load pictures onto an SD card or a USB flash drive to have content displayed. You do save a good amount of cash going with the Aluratek frame but you miss out on the more advanced features of the Nixplay frame.

Right now we are tracking some of the first discounts on the 2022 Samsung Frame Smart TVs from $879. The Frame TVs are designed to look like picture frames on your wall while not in use. They use 120Hz HDR QLED panels with matte anti-glare coatings to have better image quality. Be sure to check out these deals before they go away.

Nixplay 10.1-inch Digital Picture Frame features:

Engineered to deliver the widest possible viewing angle, whilst still maintaining crisp and vibrant color reproduction of your photos and videos.

When activated, our frame’s proprietary A.I. automatically positions people in a photo nearer the centre of the frame for the best viewing experience.

Allows you to invite family and friends to contribute their photos/videos to a shared playlist (which you control) to be displayed on a frame.

Adjustable stand allows for multiple viewing angles. The frames can also be wall mounted by removing the back cover. If you position your frame in portrait or in landscape, the content will auto adjust to suit your placement.

