Philips’ smart DiamondClean toothbrush with charging case up to $100 off (Amazon 2022 low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Philips Sonicare powered toothbrushes. You can score the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 Rechargeable Toothbrush for $229.96 shipped. Regularly $330 for most of this year and currently selling in the $300 range at Walmart, this is up to $100 in savings and a new Amazon 2022 low. Alongside the ability to remove “up to 10x more plaque” and “up to 100% more stains” compared to a manual solution, it ships with four different brushhead types as well as delivering three intensity levels and five cleaning modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, and TongueCare). The smart sensor tech brings real-time feedback on your brushing routine via the companion app and you’ll also receive a charging travel case with your purchase. More details below. 

If you’re not interested in the high-tech features of today’s lead deal, the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush is a solid lower-cost alternative. It comes in at around $30 on Amazon and will provide all of the most important features an electric toothbrush should. Timers, USB charging, and more are present here, just don’t expect to get the powered travel case and app support. 

The Philips Sonicare Kids connected toothbrush is also now on sale to get the young ones in on the action. Now marked down 40% at Amazon for a total of $30 shipped, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked there with all of the details you need waiting right here. Just be sure to also check out this ongoing price drop on Waterpik’s travel-ready cordless flosser at $28 (25% off) while you’re at it. 

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features:

  • Complete oral care with smart sensor technology for an exceptional clean
  • Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
  • 4 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback
  • 5 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare & 3 intensity levels

