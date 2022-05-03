Rubbermaid’s popular Brilliance food container 2-pack within cents of all-time low at $10.50

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container set at $10.45 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this set has more typically sold for between $14 and $17 over the last few months and now comes within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low. The Rubbermaid Brilliance line is easily among the most popular solutions in the food storage game for the more robust build than those all-plastic solutions out there. This 2-pack delivers leak-proof lids with a crystal-clear Tritan build, splatter-free microwaving, and a design that looks nice enough to use for on-the-go lunches alongside leftover duties. It comes with a pair of 4.7-cup containers alongside the latching lids. More details below.

Looking for a larger, family-sized bundle of food storage containers instead? This 8-pack of Rubbermaid containers with the Easy Find vented lids sells under $19.50, offering up a far lower per-container price. Otherwise, score this 2-pack of Rubbermaid TakeAlongs for $5.50 Prime shipped and call it a day.

The kitchen deals are continuing to fly as we move into the month of May. This morning saw a new all-time low hit on Chefman’s sleek digital TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, but we also have great deal now live via Amazon on Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker. This one really ever only goes on sale for holidays and special events, so jump on the $60 price tag while you have a chance. There are several colorways marked down right now and you can get all of the details in this morning’s coverage right here.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container features:

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers are designed to be leak-proof, so you can easily transport sauces, soups, and stews. They stack for easy organization, letting you store meats, veggies, fruit and more in the fridge without clutter. The stain-resistant construction maintains a spotless look, and the built-in microwave vents make for safe and simple heating. Plus, the containers are dishwasher- and freezer-safe!

