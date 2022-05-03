Smartphone Accessories: TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Car Vent Mount/Charger $15.50, more

Amazon is offering the TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Car Air Vent Phone Charger/Mount for $15.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally up to $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether you have a summer road trip planned or not, you likely drive around quite often. This car mount pushes into your vehicle’s air vent and uses MagSafe to hold your phone without grips, clamps, or adapters. On top of that, for MagSafe-compatible phones it can also charge wirelessly at up to 7.5W, which means you’ll arrive at your destination with a charged phone.

The TALK WORKS magnetic car vent mount for your iPhone securely keep your phone in place and is compatible with MagSafe devices. It is fast charging, sturdy, and rotates to either portrait or horizontal mode. Our car vent phone holder is a MagSafe charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 series including the iPhone 12, 13 Pro/Max/Mini. This wireless magnetic car charger holds your phone with a simple click.

