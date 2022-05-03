Thrustmaster’s T248 racing wheel and floor pedals see second price drop to $320 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox, PlayStation 4/5, and PC for $319.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 20% discount marks the second price drop we’ve tracked and it comes within $20 of the all-time low price. This wheel and pedal combo is also going for $320 from Game Stop. Designed for casual and professional gamers alike, the T248 wheel features a multitude of buttons for controlling games, as well as the HYBRID DRIVE Force Feedback system for more accurate driving sensations. The display on the wheel can show engine RPMs, time, and more. Shift gears using the magnetic shifter paddles as well. The pedals use the same magnetic system to get “thousandth-of-a-second precision” for those crucial driving moments. You can learn more in our launch coverage and be sure to keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for Xbox and PC at $279. There are fewer overall controls present on the steering wheel and you don’t get the display that can provide crucial details while racing. You do keep the wheel paddle shifters and a force feedback system, however. The wheel can be turned up to 900 degrees for life-like driving experiences as well. The wheel can be mounted to a desk with the included clamps or to a stand for a racing simulator setup.

Be sure to take a look at today’s roundup of console video game deals headlined by Immortals Fenyx Rising at $15 for PS4, PS5, and Xbox. Seagate’s FireCuda 2TB 530 NVMe SSD can be had for $320 right now. Running at PCIe Gen 4 speeds, 7,300MB/s, you can use this SSD on a PC or PlayStation 5.

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel features:

Designed for all gamers looking for performance and immersion and wanting to free themselves from their keyboard, mouse or gamepad, or improve their skills after starting out with a beginner’s wheel, T248 is a racing wheel officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and compatible with PC.

