Upgrade to a mesh system with TP-Link’s Deco S4 system at its low price of $110 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System for $109.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally offered around $150, this 13%, or $20 in savings, marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked. This AC1200 Dual-Band mesh Wi-Fi system will be able to provide seamless coverage throughout your home with the 3 units that come with this system. It is designed to handle around 100 devices connected without any lag. The TP-Link Deco app allows you to quickly and easily set up the Wi-Fi system and also manage the network once it is set up. Alexa is also supported to control the Wi-Fi network too. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and live in a smaller location, you can grab the TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Dual-Band Router for $54. There are four gigabit Ethernet ports on the router for those hard-wired devices such as PCs, TVs, and more. The TP-Link Tether app allows you to quickly set up and manage the network. This router also features Alexa support for controlling the network, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi network. You will see a slightly lower device capacity of 50 phones, computers, etc.

Right now you can save on Samsung 2022 Frame Smart TVs from $879. These TVs are seeing their first discounts since release and feature an anti-glare coating to look like a painting on your wall. Be sure to also take a look at Apple’s movie sale including Dune and Encanto at $10 and below.

TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Deco Mesh technology gives you a better WiFi experience in all directions with faster WiFi speeds and strong WiFi signal to cover your whole home.

With advanced Deco Mesh Technology, units work together to form a unified network with a single network name. Devices automatically switch between Decos as you move through your home for the fastest possible speeds

Each Deco S4 has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports(6 in total for a 3-pack) and supports Wired Ethernet Backhaul for better speeds. Any of them can work as a Wi-Fi Router. Works with all internet service providers, such as AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, Frontier, etc.( a modem is required for most internet service providers)

