Massive $330 price drop hits Arcade1Up’s Star Wars Pinball Machine, more from $80

The official Arcade1Up online store is offering a special one-day offer on its Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine at $420 shipped when apply code MAYTHEFOURTH at checkout. Regularly $750, currently on sale for $600 at GameStop, and now out of stock at Amazon, today’s deal is a massive $330 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on this epic game room installation. This 3/4 scale Arcade1Up offering is slightly smaller than a full-size pinball machine but just large enough as a center piece for your setup. The nearly 24-inch playfield is joined by a 7-inch LCD score display, a light up back glass, speakers, haptic touch flippers, and “real feel” tilt and nudge action. It also has 10 built-in Star Wars titles starring Boba Fett, Darth Vadar, Han Solo, and more. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals from $80.

More ongoing Arcade1Up deals:

For ore of today’s best Star Wars offers, head over to our May the 4th deal hub. From LEGO kits and movie sets to toys, collectibles, games, apps, and more, all of the most notable one-day discounts are organized for you right here. Just be sure to also swing by today’s Amazon Gold Box event featuring a number of all-time lows on Star Wars merchandise as well.

Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine features:

The hybrid of nostalgic, iconic titles you know and love in conjunction with an authentic, affordable, at-home solution is the foundation of Tastemakers’ venture into the world of digital pinball with its new partners. An entire squadron of blockbuster Star Wars digital pinball games are preparing to launch, allowing fans to engage in 10 epic Star Wars titles all in one convenient place. These titles will feature excitement from the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as featured titles from the modern released trilogy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!