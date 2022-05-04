CORSAIR’s HS75 wireless gaming headset is made for Xbox Series X|S at a low of $110

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Reg. $150 $110

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS75 Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve only seen two times in the past. This headset is officially licensed for Xbox which means that it connects directly to your Series X, S, or even One system. That means you won’t need a wireless adapter to use it with your Microsoft system and it’ll even connect to a Windows 10 PC with ease. It supports Dolby Atmos for simulated surround sound, has custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, and a full-detachable noise-cancelling microphone. Not only that, but the ear cups are adjustable and fitted with a plush leatherette covering for a comfortable experience even during longer gaming sessions. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal we recommend grabbing the PowerA Enhanced Wired Xbox Controller. You’ll find that, while wired, the cable is detachable and measures 10-feet in length. That means you can extend it as needed, though with a 10-foot reach it should be able to make it to the couch with ease. But, at $30, this is a great way to have a spare controller on hand.

For a premium gaming experience, you’ll want to check out our hands-on review of the Philips Momentum 32-inch 4K 144Hz monitor that went live yesterday. It packs HDMI 2.1 support for 4K 120Hz gaming on the Series X, but it’ll also work great for your PC, PlayStation 5, and other setups.

CORSAIR HS75 Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X and Xbox One immerses you in the game with incredible Dolby Atmos and directly connects to your console without the need for a wireless adapter. Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver accurate, detailed audio, while a fully detachable, noise-cancelling microphone ensures you’re heard loud and clear on the battlefield.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless...
Microsoft’s white Xbox Series X Wireless Controll...
Review: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless ticks all of the bo...
8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X hits lo...
CITIZEN unveils new Star Wars watches from a galaxy far...
Save 30% on the Spigen 65W 4-port USB-C/A Charger
Protect your smile with Philips’ Sonicare 7000 wa...
9to5Toys Daily: May 4, 2022 – Best Star Wars Day deal...
Load more...
Show More Comments