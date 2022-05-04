CORSAIR’s HS75 wireless gaming headset is made for Xbox Series X|S at a low of $110

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS75 Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset for $109.99 shipped. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve only seen two times in the past. This headset is officially licensed for Xbox which means that it connects directly to your Series X, S, or even One system. That means you won’t need a wireless adapter to use it with your Microsoft system and it’ll even connect to a Windows 10 PC with ease. It supports Dolby Atmos for simulated surround sound, has custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, and a full-detachable noise-cancelling microphone. Not only that, but the ear cups are adjustable and fitted with a plush leatherette covering for a comfortable experience even during longer gaming sessions. Keep reading for more.

CORSAIR HS75 Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X and Xbox One immerses you in the game with incredible Dolby Atmos and directly connects to your console without the need for a wireless adapter. Custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver accurate, detailed audio, while a fully detachable, noise-cancelling microphone ensures you’re heard loud and clear on the battlefield.

