Protect your smile with Philips’ Sonicare 7000 water flosser at $115 (New low), more from $35

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 7000 for $114.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is the first notable price drop on this model and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering an all-in-one water flossing experience to supplement your daily routine, it is “up to 180% more effective” than traditional floss and far more powerful than some of the handheld options out there. Features include four flossing modes and 10 different intensities alongside Philips Sonicare Pulse Wave tech that delivers gentle pulses of water to “guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.” It ships with three nozzles and a case for them alongside the main unit. Head below for more water flosser deals.

More water flosser deals:

To get the kids in on the rechargeable toothbrush action, dive into our recent deal coverage of the connected Oral-B models. Now marked down from $50 to the Amazon low of $30 shipped, these Philips Sonicare Kids feature Bluetooth, app-based rewards for doing a good job, and connectivity that “educates and gets kids excited about brushing.” Get a closer look at the feature-set and pricing breakdown in our coverage from earlier this week.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 7000 features:

Up to 180% more effective than floss for healthier gums.

QUAD STREAM TIP – Creates four wide streams of water for a thorough clean between the teeth and along the gum line.

PULSE WAVE TECHNOLOGY – Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.

WHISPER QUIET DESIGN – Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

4 flossing modes, 10 intensities.

