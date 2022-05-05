BLACK+DECKER’s budget-friendly 20V MAX 1/4-inch impact driver hits new low at under $23

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonToolsBLACK+DECKER
New low Under $23

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX POWERCONNECT 1/4-inch Cordless Impact Driver for $22.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally retails for $59 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be compact and lightweight, this driver is perfect for tackling spring and summer chores. It works with the rest of BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX tool system and can use any battery you have on-hand from the brand. The quick-release 1/4-inch hex chuck is made for quick and easy bit changes too. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving above, we recommend picking up the DEWALT FlexTorq 40-piece Impact-ready Screwdriver Bit Set on Amazon to bolster your DIY abilities. While it costs $25 to pick up, you’re saving a total of $36 with today’s lead deal, which still leaves $11 in your pocket when all is said and done.

Before your long day’s work is over, be sure to put dinner on with Dyna-Glo’s 36-inch charcoal smoker that’s on sale today. Low and slow is the name of the game with smoking, and the end result is just plain delicious. I love smoked chicken, pork, or really anything. Coming in at $108, it’s fairly budget-friendly, leaving you with plenty of savings to pick up charcoal and wood chips so it’s ready to go as soon as the smoker arrives.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Impact Driver features:

For more power and torque than a standard drill, the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* POWERCONNECT cordless impact driver is the tool of choice. It’s outfitted with a high-performance transmission that delivers up to 1,375 in-lb of torque and 3,000 rpm. This impact driver is perfect for a wide range of applications, such as driving lag bolts, long screws, and other fasteners through materials like knotty wood, metal, and masonry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

BLACK+DECKER

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

DEWALT 2-piece yard care 20V MAX combo kit falls to $22...
Pick up Greenworks’ electric hedge trimmer for a 2022...
Badger’s 40V combo kit with string trimmer/edger and ...
Migrate to self-sustaining power with these solar panel...
EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools don’t require gas at up...
Bird’s V-frame e-bike is a great Mother’s Day gift ...
Best-selling POWERLIX outdoor sleeping pads inflate in ...
Save 14% on the Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker
Load more...
Show More Comments