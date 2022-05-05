Score a year of Bon Appétit magazine at just over $4 today (At least 60% off), more

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Bon Appétit magazine for $4.25 with free delivery every month, no sales tax, zero auto-renewals when you click “do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout. Regularly up to $30 at Amazon over the last year or so and currently marked down to $10, today’s offer is nearly 60% less than the sale price there, one of the lowest offers of the year, and the best we can find. Alongside foodie-grade photography, Bon Appétit delivers fresh new meal ideas and recipes to your door every month alongside tips for entertaining guests and ways to put an “original twist on your favorite classic dishes.” Head below for more deals and details.

This mid-week offer also includes notable price drops on titles like Cook’s illustrated and Women’s Health from $4.50 per year, both of which are at the lowest price we can find and slightly below the typical weekend prices we have tracked lately. Get a closer look at both right here.

If you prefer to do your reading digitally, we are still tracking notable price drops across the entire Amazon Kindle lineup for Mother’s Day. The clocking is ticking on these offers as they will almost certainly jump back up in price before the week is out. With prices starting from $45 yielding up to 50% in savings, you’ll want to jump in now if you’re intersted.

Just be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies while you’re at it.

Bon Appétit magazine features:

Give your cooking life the spice it needs. Find endless recipes that are quick and easy to make any day of the week. See what is cooking up in the food world – find out what’s in season and how to make the most of it. Learn new ways to put an original twist on your favorite classic dishes. Cook with confidence. From entertaining family & friends, to prepping your favorite weeknight dishes, Bon Appétit serves up the best tips & tricks from the top tastemakers.

