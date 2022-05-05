CASETiFY launches best sale of 2022 with 20% off huge collection of iPhone 13/Samsung cases

CASETiFY is now offering 20% off for Mother’s Day on its wide-range of iPhone 13 cases alongside covers for Samsung devices and more. The last few sales we saw from the beloved case brand forced purchasers to grab two cases to land the 20% off discount, but this time around you can knock your total down on any order. You won’t be able to use this code on the capsule collections like the brand new Star Wars covers that launched recently and went live yesterday (here’s our hands-on review), but there’s a massive collection of the brand’s wild designs and colorways eligible for the promo code today. Head below for a closer look and the CASETiFY Mother’s Day promo code.

CASETiFY 20% off Mother’s Day sale

As we mentioned above, the CASETiFY 20% off Mother’s Day sale includes everything the brand sells outside of the capsule collections. That means you can knock 20% off everything else using code MUM22 at checkout right now. CASETiFY is among the most celebrated case makers in its class for a reason, and while they can be quite pricey, just about everything just got more affordable.

One standout option right now, among the many, is the Re/CASETiFY Custom iPhone 13 Case. It is currently marked down from $65 to $59 with another 20% off at checkout using the code above. Available in a wide range of colors, purchasers can even customize the case with a series of text and symbol options. Get a closer look at this model here and then browse through the rest of the iPhone 13 and Samsung options right here.

Dive into some the latest CASETiFY capsule collections below:

CASETiFY Ultra Impact Crush Case features:

Our Ultra Impact Crush Cases are military-grade drop tested from 9.8-feet, and made with qìtech 2.0, our proprietary shock-absorbing material.Our upgraded qìtech 2.0 reduces impact by 95% (lab tested!) while maintaining its super sleek slimness.

