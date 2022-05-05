DeskCycle seated ellipticals hit best prices of the year starting from $144 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, 3D Innovations (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering some notable price drops on DeskCycle exercise bikes and elliptical machines from $144. One notable option is the DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical Machine at $191.20 shipped. Regularly $239 and sometimes going for as much as $259, today’s deal is up to 26% or $68 in savings as well as being the lowest price we have tracked this year at Amazon. This seated exercise machine allows folks to burn calories while at your desk getting some work done or while on the couch watching Netflix. Magnetic resistance is complemented by a “sturdy” base, “whisper-quiet” operation, and eight different intensity levels. It also sports a 6-function LCD screen for tracking revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned, and more. Head below for deals and details.

Today’s DeskCycle Gold Box also features some of the less feature-rich solutions starting from $144. But if all you need is something to keep you active in a seated position, these models are also worth a closer look. You’ll find all of the deals marked down today on this landing page.

If you’re looking for something more substantial in the connected exercise bike category, our latest Echelon offers are where you need to be. Offering up a similar experience to Peloton but at a more affordable price point, the Echelon deals are starting from $680 shipped right now with up to $150 in savings. Get a closer look in yesterday’s coverage before everything jumps back up in price.

DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical features:

MULTI-TASK: Our premium quality under desk elliptical machine can help you burn calories, boost your energy level, increase productivity and reduce stress as you work

MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: This compact elliptical exercise machine has ultra-smooth magnetic resistance, a superior flywheel and a sturdy base. It’s whisper quiet, so you’ll never bother those around you

EASY TO USE: Large 6-Function LCD display tracks revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned and more; For easy reading, remove the display from under the desk and set it up on your table with the included display stand.

