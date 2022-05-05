Might as well grab Energizer’s LED Camping Lantern while it’s $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Joining today’s Gold Box offer on the best-selling POWERLIX outdoor sleeping pads, Amazon is now offering the Energizer 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern for $10.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $20, this is nearly 50% off the going rate, about $4 below our previous mention on a similar model, and one of the best deals we have ever tracked. A solid option for camping and trips to the lake this summer, it can also come in handy around the house in power outages and adventures with the kids in the backyard. This model features an IPX4 water-resistant design alongside up to 1-meter drop protection and up to 150 hours of usage before the batteries need to be switched out. The USB port for charging your gear is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

At under $11, there really aren’t very many comparable options from trustworthy brands out there. But it its worth taking a look at this 2-pack from Etekcity which drops down to $11 Prime shipped right now, or roughly $5.50 a pop. If you can make use of two of them, this is a better overall value.

As we mentioned above, the Best-selling POWERLIX outdoor sleeping pads are seeing deep deals for today only at Amazon. Now up to 45% off the going rate, they are now within range of some of the budget brand options that are far less feature-rich. Starting from $23, they inflate in about 45 seconds, according to the brand, and come in several colorways alongside a carry bag. Get a closer look in our coverage from earlier this afternoon right here.

Energizer 360 PRO LED Camping Lantern features:

[ENERGIZER’S MOST POWERFUL EMERGENCY LANTERN]: Keep the Energizer Weatheready 360 Lantern within reach for use as a power outage lantern

[LONG-LASTING]: Extraordinary brightness and excellent run-time help this emergency light excel when you need light most

[LIGHTS UP THE ROOM]: This LED area light gives off all-around illumination that’s bright enough to fill even large rooms

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!