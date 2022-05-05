Pokémon My Partner Eevee interactive collectible toy within cents of all-time low at $13

Amazon is now offering the Pokémon My Partner Eevee interactive collectible toy for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at $20 at Best Buy where it is now matching, this is within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the second lowest total since it was released back in 2020. A perfect companion for the My Partner Pikachu model, it carries a microphone as well as a series of touch sensors to deliver an interactive experience for kids and pocket monster collectors. It delivers over 50 different reactions, 20 “iconic” sound effects, and can dance along to the music alongside “a charge attack mode” when you hold your finger to its head. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

While you won’t get the interactive elements of today’s lead deal, the Funko POP! Eevee character is a wonderful addition to any Pokémon collection. It sells for a touch less at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon and includes the collectible box alongside the usual adorable Funko vinyl treatment.

While we are talking Pokémon, we are still tracking a new all-time low on HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch Vault Case at $21. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Gen 9 Switch games as well as CASETiFY’s latest Pokémon collection alongside PowerA’s new Pokémon Snorlax & Friends Switch controller and case. These official Pokémon Legends Arceus plushies are worth a look as well.

My Partner Eevee features:

Play with Eevee in a whole new way! My Partner Eevee has a built-in microphone and touch sensor technology that lets you and Eevee communicate in a new and fun way. With over 50 different reactions to your touch, your voice, and even music, watch My Partner Eevee come alive as its head and tail moves! My Partner Eevee has 20 iconic sound effects and expressions! My Partner Eevee lets you bring the thrill of becoming a Pokémon trainer into the real world! Gotta Catch ‘Em All!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

