Best-selling POWERLIX outdoor sleeping pads inflate in 45 sec. at 2022 low from $23 (45% off)

Today only, as part if its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official POWERLIX Amazon storefront is offering up to 61% off its outdoor sleeping pad for all you campers and adventurers. You can land the POWERLIX Inflatable Sleeping Pad from $22.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the best price we have tracked on Amazon in 2022 and just in time for camping season. Made of 75D nylon with a unique air cell configuration, they are designed to provide a comfy sleeping pad as well thermal insulation from the cold ground. Alongside the included carry bag and the pair of repair kits in case of emergency, one standout feature is the inflating bag that negates the need to carry a pump or blow it up yourself while delivering a fully inflated sleeping pad in “45 seconds.” Head below for more details.

There are a number of options under $20 on Amazon that are similar in form and function, but it’s hard to imagine those less popular solutions out performing the regularly $40 or more POWERLIX above. They might work out if you already have a padded tent-bottom, or something of that nature, but it’s hard to recommend those over the best-selling options in today’s Gold Box.

Another piece invaluable outdoor adventure kit if you ask me is a Bluetooth speaker and right now is a great time to pick one up while the spring sales are in full swing. Just some of the options marked down at the moment include Sony’s new splash-proof portable speaker and the brand’s portable EXTRA BASS models as well as the wide range of JBL offerings starting from $30. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing all-time low available on Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex floating Bluetooth speaker at $129 shipped as well.

POWERLIX Inflatable Sleeping Pad features:

Rejuvenate Your Body: Our revolutionary hexagon design is made special with body mapping technology. The hexagon air cells ergonomically support all of your pressure points, giving you superior support and comfort all night long, no matter how you sleep! The mat is also a camping gear must haves luxury, being comfortable yet lightweight. It rolls up small, making it effortless to carry around. The cot comes in a variety of color choices, sure to match anyone’s personality.

