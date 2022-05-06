Clean up the mess in your car with the Drive Auto Trunk Organizer at its 2022 low of $19, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia Inc (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer in all colorways for $18.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $25, this 24% discount makes a new 2022 low price that we’ve seen for this organizer. When not in use, it can be collapsed to a 3.5-inch thickness to stay out of the way. It can also be popped out halfway if you want some storage but need space for other items. Mesh pockets allow you to store items outside the organizer as well. The interior is waterproof, making it perfect for groceries. The panels can be adjusted to make room for materials too. Handles on the organizer allow you to easily carry it out of your car. Keep reading for more.

There is also the ULEEKA Car Backseat Organizer with a 10-inch tablet holder for $15. This organizer hangs off a car seat to provide storage for whatever you carry around inside your car. The built-in tablet holder is perfect for families with children so they can watch movies on long drives. Kids like to bring lots of toys along on drives. Now you have a place to store all of them, rather than having them spread through the car.

Be sure to check out this deal on an elago Snapshot AirPods 3 Case for $9. This is one of the best prices we can find and nets you a protective case for your AirPods with a built-in AirTag holder. You can also save on the VANTRUE N2 Pro 1440p Dual Dash Camera for $119. This camera can record inside the vehicle and out the front at the same time.

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer features:

COLLAPSIBLE – Car organization is now easy to come by with the Drive Auto car trunk organizer. It can be resized to fit large or small vehicle spaces and conveniently folds away when not in use.

CAPACITY – Each SUV & truck organizer makes tidying the interior of your car effortless. The storage trunk has multiple compartments to hold groceries, tools, cables, work materials, and other items.

DURABLE – If you’re looking for car organizers and storage space that stay upright for the ride, our truck bed organizer comes reinforced with a waterproof lining and stiff base plates in every panel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!