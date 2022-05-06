Upgrade your laptop internal storage with Crucial’s 2.5-inch SATA 2TB SSD at $160

Amazon is offering the Crucial BX500 2TB 2.5-inch SATA SSD for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 20% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen for this drive on Amazon. This drive currently goes for $180 at Best Buy and from Crucial directly. This drive uses Micron 3D NAND and can see speeds upwards of 540MB/s for quick access to your media. If you have a laptop with a 2.5-inch drive slot, this is the perfect way to vastly increase your storage. SSDs can even improve the battery life on your laptop because they use less power overall, so an SSD is almost always a worthwhile upgrade. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some money, you could go with the Samsung 970 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch SATA SSD for $60. Samsung SSDs are also known for being reliable and are made with high-quality NAND. You can expect similar speeds of 530-560MB/s which is the upper limit of the SATA interface. Samsung has its Magician 6 software that allows you to monitor the drive’s health, status, and more to keep it running at its peak performance. The 1TB model of this Samsung drive can be had for $115 if you need a little more space.

Looking to build out a new desktop? Check out the Intel Core i5-12400 Desktop Processor at its new low of $160. This CPU is part of Intel’s 12th Gen lineup and features the new performance- and efficiency-core setup similar to Apple’s new M1 architecture. You can also grab an MSI 28-inch 4K 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor at its new low of $588.

Crucial BX500 2TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA SSD features:

Crucial is backed by Micron’s expert quality and engineering innovation. Micron has produced some of the world’s most advanced memory and storage technologies for 40 years

With thousands of hours of Micron pre-release validation, dozens of SSD qualification tests, and a heritage of award-winning SSDs, the Crucial BX500 has been thoroughly tried, tested, and proven.

Our simple instructions, cloning software, and how-to videos make installation straightforward! Millions of people have upgraded with a Crucial SSD.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!