Echelon’s EX-15 Smart Connect Bike takes on Peloton for less at $425 (Save $75)

Reg. $500 $425

After seeing some more premium offerings go on sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering one of Echelon’s more affordable at-home fitness machines. Right now you can score the EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $425 shipped. Down from $500, this is the first discount of the year at $75 off as well as the best price in several months. We last saw it for $25 more back in December, with the all-time low having dropped over November at $25 less than today’s discount. Echelon’s entry-level Smart Connect bike arrives as the EX-15, access to on-demand classes and all. The adjustable design offers 32 levels of resistance to step up your workouts over time and there’s a place on the handlebars to rest a tablet for enjoying guided riding sessions. Head below for more.

Over at Connect The Watts, we’ve gone hands-on with other fitness bikes in the Echelon stable and have walked away impressed. While the lead deal may not has has many bells and whistles as the EX-8s we reviewed last year, it’ll offer up much of the same experience for less.

Though if you’re after some even more capable ways to get a workout in at home, we’re tracking a pair of other Echelon EX smart fitness bikes which have received rare discounts courtesy of Amazon. These higher-end models have extra adjustments you can make to personalize each riding session and include the same access to on-demand classes and the like. Plus, they’re as much as $150 off at the best prices of the year, too.

Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Bike features:

The Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike now comes a competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. Precise resistance with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment.

