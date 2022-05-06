Pick up a GoPro HERO10 Black action camera and dual battery charger with $100 in savings

Amazon is offering the GoPro HERO10 Black and Dual Battery Charger + Battery bundle for $449.99 shipped. Buying these items separately could cost you up to $550, making this an 18% discount. The GoPro HERO10 Black camera currently goes for $450 on its own, but is down to $405 within this bundle, making a new 2022 low price. You also save $5 on the Dual Battery Charger and Battery kit. The HERO10 Black features a 23-megapixel sensor capable of capturing 5.3K video and the all-new GP2 SOC. Extra batteries for cameras are almost a necessity. The last thing you’d want is for the camera to run out of battery right before an exciting moment. You can learn more about the all-new GoPro HERO10 Black in our hands-on review.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the GoPro HERO9 Black for $350. The HERO9 is from the previous generation of GoPro action cameras and is capable of recording 5K video and taking 20-megapixel images. One of the newest additions to GoPro devices is HyperSmooth, a software feature that electronically stabilizes your video and can lock the camera view to the horizon. HyperSmooth 3.0 is present on the HERO9 with the latest HyperSmooth 4.0 being on the HERO10. It also uses the GP1 SOC for image and video processing. Both cameras feature 8x Slo-Mo video, but at 1080p on the HERO9 and 2.7K on the HERO10. Check out our review of the HERO9 for more information.

Right now you can save on the VANTRUE N2 Pro 1440p Dual Dash Camera at $119. This is matching the best price we’ve seen and nets you a dash camera that can record out your front windshield and inside your vehicle at the same time.

GoPro HERO10 Black and Dual Charger + Battery Bundle features:

The powerful new GP2 engine changes the game—snappy performance, responsive touch controls and double the frame rate for amazingly smooth footage. Designed specifically for the demanding nature of the GoPro, the GP2 “system on a chip” is by far our fastest ever.

Conveniently charges 2 GoPro HERO9 Black batteries simultaneously

Optimizes charging so you’ll get a fully charged battery as quickly as possible

Charges via USB port; for faster charging, use with the optional GoPro Supercharger

