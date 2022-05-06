HORI’s ‘ultra-responsive’ D-Pad Switch Controller returns to 2022 low at $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Zelda edition HORI D-Pad Controller for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the black and gold Pikachu model at the same price. Regularly $25, this is a solid 20% price drop that’s matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. This officially licensed accessory delivers a proper “ultra-responsive” D-pad to the left side of your mobile Nintendo Switch setup (particularly great for 2D side scrollers and other classic titles). It is also equipped with an analog thumbstick, L, ZL, and capture buttons alongside the Hylian iconography. More details below.

Just keep in mind, you can land a full-on wired PowerA Switch controller for slightly less than the add-on attachment above from HORI. While it won’t integrate into your portable/handheld setup like the featured offer, it does provide a Nintendo Pro Controller-like setup starting from around $17.50 Prime shipped right now.

Alongside the ongoing all-time low on the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch, we are also still tracking the best price in months on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure. Alongside the included Ring-Con controller accessory, it delivers a fitness-based experience ranging from custom workout routines to a sort of story-based adventure mode from $55. Get a closer look at the deal right here and additional information on the user experience in our hands-on review.

Zelda edition HORI D-Pad Controller features:

Give your Nintendo Switch that classic feel with the new D-Pad Controller (L) by HORI. Made for the gamer on the go, the D-Pad Controller (L) is great for d-pad intensive titles, where lightning accuracy counts such as NES classics on Nintendo Switch Online and your favorite Nintendo Switch platformers, puzzle, and fighting games. For portable mode only. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!