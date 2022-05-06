Pad & Quill’s handmade archival linen 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro case drops to $55 (Reg. $130)

Alongside its ongoing spring sale event, Pad & Quill is offering 50% off its handmade fabric Cartella Slim Case for 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro at $64.45 (price appears in cart). However, you can also apply code PQ15 at checkout to knock the total down to $54.78 shipped or nearly 55% off the regular price tag. This is well under the sale price we saw back in April and one of the lowest totals we have tracked since launch. These Buckram linen MacBook Pro cases launched at the end of last year and are made with traditional bookbindery techniques in St. Paul, Minnesota. Leaving all ports ports, vents, and fans accessible, they deliver a “spine that allows full opening of the MacBook Pro” as well as a “residue-free and re-attachable” locking adhesive technology from 3M. The Moleskine-inspired extra-strong elastic band closure is a nice touch as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If something more basic will do the trick for you, there are plenty of them on Amazon like this ProCase MacBook Pro 16-inch case at $15 Prime shipped. You’re clearly not going to be getting the bookbindery handmade treatment here, but if it’s just something to protect against bumps, bruises, and scratches it will do the trick, and for a whole lot less.

Another fabric-wrapped design that comes in with a lighter price tag is the woven Incase Woolenex model we went hands-on with last month. For something in the leather category, you’ll want to check out the latest collection from SANDMARC that delivers some high-end solutions for Apple’s latest laptops in the case and sleeve categories. They launched last month as well and you can get a closer look right here.

Cartella Slim MacBook Pro Case features:

Just over the river from us here in Minneapolis is our bookbindery. They have been manufacturing books for many decades and are passionate about their craft. These artisans are using the very best book cloth in the world. An American-made linen buckram that is as durable as it is beautiful to hold. The M1 MacBook Pro 16 fits in our cases perfectly and is secured by our legendary 3M clean release technology. What’s beautiful is the case holds the laptop secure, but on the off chance you want to remove it, the clean release easily allows you to remove and reposition at any time.

