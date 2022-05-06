Positive Grid’s smart connected Spark guitar amp/Bluetooth speaker from $254 (Reg. $299)

The official Positive Grid Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Spark Guitar Amplifier for $254.15 shipped. Regularly $299, this is nearly $45 off the going rate, the best price we have tracked this year on Amazon outside of a brief $249 offer and the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, you can land one direct from Positive Grid with a free travel bag at $259 shipped for a limited time as well. This is the larger version of the Spark MINI we reviewed back in February at launch with a more powerful speaker array and similar amp emulation connectivity. Working in conjunction with the companion app, Positive Grid delivers a nearly endless array of amp and pedal FX via its BIAS ecosystem alongside the ability to display chords in real-time for learning songs. It can also double as an audio interface for recording purposes, features a built-in guitar tuner, and it can even be used like a typical Bluetooth speaker for streaming tunes from your smart devices. More details below.

If the connected features and over 10,000 amp and FX options aren’t getting you excited, this Fender Mini Deluxe Electric Guitar Amp makes for a great practice setup for less. Coming in at $50 shipped on Amazon it will save you quite a bit over the high-tech Positive Grid solutions. Just don’t expect to use it as a Bluetooth speaker and you’re locked into whatever sound you can dial in with the onboard controls taking this route.

As we mentioned above, Positive Grid unveiled a smaller, more compact version of the Spark Guitar Amp featured above earlier this year. Featuring much of the same feature set in a more portable package, you can get the full breakdown of the spec sheet and user experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

Then check out our review on Positive Grid’s deeply creative connected RIFF guitar audio interface system for Mac/iOS that launched this year as well.

Positive Grid Spark features:

Smart Jam learns your style and feel, generating authentic bass and drums to accompany you

Access to 10,000+ amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, powered by PositiveGrid’s BIAS realistic virtual tube amps and effects for Guitar, Acoustic or Bass

Import your music from Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube and Spark’s smart app will auto display the guitar chords in real time

Powerhouse 40 Watt combo includes onboard tone stack controls, effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner, tap tempo and more

Use Spark as your USB audio interface and track your ideas with included PreSonus Studio One Prime recording software

