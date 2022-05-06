Shark’s IQ Robot Vac with 45-day XL Self-Empty Base now down at $350 ($250 off)

Amazon is now offering the Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a sizable $250 price drop, matching our previous mention as well as the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2021. This model delivers a flagship-grade autonomous cleaning solution you can essentially set and forget for up to 45 days with the included self-empty base. Smartphone controls and voice command support are complemented by its organized, AI-based row-by-row cleaning, complete home mapping, and the ability to tackle pet hair round out the feature set here. Alongside scheduling and the like, you can also just pick a room on your phone to have it cleaned at any time. Head below for more details. 

For comparisons sake, the 30-day self-empty base is going for over $400 at Amazon right now. But we are also tracking a number of notable price drops on Roborock robotic vacuums right now as well from $160. Some of these options deliver built-in mopping alongside the vacuuming action for even less:

For more intelligent household upgrades, gear over to our smart home hub. Alongside these deals on meross HomeKit gear, you’ll find ongoing price drops and all-time lows available on Nanoleaf’s wonderful smart lighting systems starting from $60

More on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base:

  • FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO 45 DAYS: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris.
  • FASTER MAPPING: Faster mapping speed for a quicker total home map compared to the previous model (RV1001AE)
  • BETTER CARPET CLEANING: Improved carpet cleaning performance compared to the previous model (RV1001AE)
  • MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING: Multi-surface brushroll pulls in all kinds of dirt and debris from carpets and floors
  • PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleaning or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

