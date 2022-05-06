VANTRUE’s N2 Pro 1440p Dual and S1 4K Dual dash cameras fall to 2022 lows from $119

VANTRUE is offering its N2 Pro 1440p Dual Dash Camera for $118.99 shipped with the code SASN2P at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $170 and sale price of $160 at Amazon, today’s deal matches our last mention from back in November for one of the best deals of all-time. While most dash cameras only record in one direction, the N2 Pro takes that to the next level. There’s both a front- and rear-facing camera in one package here. Essentially, the N2 Pro will record what happens in front of your vehicle as well as what goes on inside. This can be great for those who drive for ride sharing services to have a record of what happens inside the car if someone makes a claim. On top of that, should you choose to use only the front camera while driving, it can record at 1440p, which is higher quality than traditional 1080p which most dash cameras capture. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Also on sale today from VANTRUE is the S1 Dual 4K Front and Rear Dash Camera at $129.99 with the code SLCDS1 at checkout. Normally $180 at Amazon, it’s down to $150 there and today’s deal is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. The S1 Dual is different from the N2 Pro Dual on sale above in that it records out the front and back of your vehicle at the same time. This means that the second camera mounts on your rear bumper, license plate, or elsewhere to capture what happens behind your vehicle, rather than inside. It also has the ability to capture 4K when using a single lens only, which is far higher quality than even the 1440p option above.

Both options above support 256GB microSD cards, so you’ll want to check out this deal we found on Samsung’s PRO Plus model. It’s down to $35 right now and is a great way to spend some of your savings from either option above. With its 160MB/s speeds, it’ll be great for use in your phone, camera, or another device.

VANTRUE N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera features:

Best 2 way dash cam to record car interior picked by Wirecutter. Based on powerful NT96660 CPU, advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor (inside car camera) and OV4689 (front car camera) sensor, the front and inside camera simultaneously capture the road front (170°) and inside passenger cabin (140°) in details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps. Or utilize the front cam only to record front at 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps to capture license plates

