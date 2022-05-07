Save 30% on Sabrent’s USB/Thunderbolt 3 8TB external SSD at its 2022 low of $1,400

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB USB 3.2/Thunderbolt 3 External SSD for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally going for around $2,000, this 30% discount marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen, plus it is also the lowest price of 2022. This external SSD is unlike most out there. While Thunderbolt is not super widespread, every device has USB. This SSD allows you to use either to use the drive, with speeds being dramatically faster over Thunderbolt 3. You can expect around 900MB/s on USB mode and up to 2,700MB/s over Thunderbolt 3. The 8TB of SSD storage here is using QLC NAND and is cooled by its enclosure. No external power supply or drivers are needed to use this drive as well. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t need 8TB of storage, you can grab the 2TB version of this Sabrent Rocket External SSD for $360. It has the same USB/Thunderbolt support as the one above and also uses QLC NAND. The solid aluminum enclosure is what helps to dissipate the heat generated from use. If you want to save even more cash, you can grab the Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive for $50. You won’t see as high of speeds with this drive and there is no Thunderbolt 3 support. It can even be used on your PlayStation or Xbox as well. There is 1-year of rescue service for any potential data loss when you purchase this external drive.

Upgrade your laptop or desktop with the Crucial 2.5-inch SATA 2TB Internal SSD for $160. This drive is seeing its all-time low price on Amazon and nets you an SSD using Micron 3D NAND for high speed and reliability. You can also save on the Intel Core i5-12400 desktop processor at its new low price on Amazon of $160.

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB USB/Thunderbolt External SSD features:

Supporting both Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Modes via a Type-C connection, this drive offers the perfect solution for all your data transfer and storage needs. The built-in Thunderbolt 3 technology enables amazing speeds of up to 2700 MB/s (Actual performance varies by capacities, host device, user applications, and other factors.) The built-in USB 3.2 Technology enables speeds of up to 900 MB/s. Plug and play, no external power supply required!

