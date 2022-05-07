Weekend mag deals: Nat Geo $19, BHG under $4, TIME $24, Motor Trend $10, much more

Patrick Campanale
AmazonMedia
Read now $19

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of magazine subscriptions on sale. One of our favorite magazines available today is National Geographic for $19. This delivers 1-year worth of Nat Geo to your mailbox so you’ll have them to reference for years to come. Normally $19, today’s deal beats our previous mention by around $1 to mark one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year long. Keep in mind that all subscriptions here are set up for auto-renew and are delivered to your door with no additional costs.

National Geographic is a great way to enjoy learning more about the planet we live on. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about the nature side of things or science, Nat Geo has you covered. The coverage in the magazine is includes “people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.” Check out Amazon for additional discounts and then head below for more information.

Additional magazine deals:

Don’t forget that Amazon First Reads for May are now available with up to $6 in savings. There are eight total books to check out in the program and it’s available FREE for all Prime members.

More on National Geographic:

National Geographic, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

