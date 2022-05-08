Save up to 90% on Kindle bookclub eBook reads from $1 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of popular bookclub eBook reads from $0.99 on Kindle. Amazon Book Clubs allow you to join groups based on different genres and help bring discussions to life. With genres ranging from mystery and thrillers to science fiction and fantasy, you are certain to find something you’d be interested in. When you purchase a Kindle eBook, you will be able to start reading right away and at any time. Whenever you pick up reading after a break, Kindle will remember where you left off and get you back into the action. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s sale.

Our top picks:

Be sure to check out all the eBooks on sale today by going to this landing page. After you finish checking out these deals, be sure to take a look at this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies. Every month, Amazon offers a new selection of unreleased eBooks for Amazon Prime members. This is a great way to check out some new works without having to spend more money. While you can read Kindle eBooks on practically any platform, a Kindle eReader is the best experience. Amazon is offering discounts on the eReaders for Mother’s Day starting at $45. You can check out our hands-on review of the latest Paperwhite 5 reader here.

