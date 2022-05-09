HORI’s latest PS5/PC racing wheel and pedals with table clamp hits Amazon low at $100

Amazon is now offering the HORI Racing Wheel Apex for $99.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon back in January and is now seeing its first price drop for a new all-time low. It is also currently out of stock directly from HORI. Compatible specifically with PlayStation 5 and PC, it also works on PS4 with a design officially licensed by Sony. It is described as a “full-size” racing wheel for games like Gran Turismo 7 and other racing titles alongside metal mount security with a clamping system as well as pedals “optimized for authentic racing simulation.” Players can adjust the dead zone, pedal sensitivity, and more while making use of its 270-degree turn radius. Head below for more details.

You could step up to the higher-end Thrustmaster models, but when it comes to more affordable solutions there really aren’t very many options from well-trusted brands out there. This PXN V3II PC Racing Wheel works with all major consoles and comes in at $96, but outside of that, the options are quite limited. “Built-in dual vibration motor will never let you down with realistic racing experience.”

For Xbox and PC gamers looking to take it up a notch, head right over to our deal post on Thrustmaster’s T248 racing wheel and floor pedals. Now at the second best price we have tracked on Amazon, you can land this more premium set in front of your driver’s seat at $320 shipped right now. Get all of the details you need and a run down of the feature set right here.

HORI Racing Wheel Apex features:

Compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC

Full-size racing wheel and pedals optimized for authentic racing simulation

270-degree turn radius with adjustable output options

Mount security with sturdy clamp system

Officially Licensed by Sony

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!