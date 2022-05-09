LEGO’s latest 2021/2022 sets fall to Amazon all-time lows: Marvel, City, more from $8

Amazon is now discounting a massive collection of LEGO sets, including both all-time lows on 2021 creations and the very first drops across new 2022 sets starting at $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet at $55.99. Down from $70, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the first discount of the year, and only the second price cut at Amazon overall. Stacking up to 590 pieces, this collectible recreation of an iconic Marvel relic is covered in chrome gold bricks to give it an authentic look. Complete with a display stand at the bottom, there’s also all six of the Infinity Stones and posable fingers which can be positioned to recreate the iconic snap and more. We found the set to be a must-have in our hands-on review, and that was at full price. Head below for more.

LEGO Infinity Gauntlet features:

This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, this Thanos gauntlet has vibrantly coloured Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

