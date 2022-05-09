Metal smartphone and MacBook stands from $8.50: Nulaxy adjustable C1 and Lamicall models

Great Z Store (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering a Nulaxy C1 Laptop Stand for $29.74 shipped. Regularly up to $36, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a $29 offer back in January. The Nulaxy C1 stand ships in a MacBook-matching silver colorway made from aluminum with a 44-pound weight capacity, silicone protection pads, and a design that will help with ventilation and heat dissipation. A nice option for getting your laptop up to eye-level, it is compatible with laptops up to 16-inches with an adjustable top platform so you can get it at just the right angle. Head below for more laptop and device stand deals from $8.50.

Nulaxy C1 Laptop Stand features:

Elegant Design: Nulaxy C1 Stand is designed to be simple and stylish; it fits to your home and office perfectly.

Dedicated to Each Detail: the aluminium plate can well ventilate the heat generated by laptop, and the silicone pads are attached to protect laptops from scratches.

Ergonomic Design: the C1 stand can elevate notebook or laptop, so you can stand up to work or raise the eye level, getting better posture to release the pain or stress. Dual adjustable shafts provide ideal view while using your laptop.

