Add the latest Ring Video Doorbell with 1080p video to your home for 2022 low at $80

B&H is offering the latest Ring 1080p Video Doorbell (2020) for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked. It currently goes for the $100 price from Amazon. This video doorbell can stream its 1080p video live through the Ring app from anywhere. There is also 2-way audio so you can communicate with the person at your door without getting up. You can even get notifications when motion has been detected in activity zones. You can either power it off of the rechargeable battery or the existing house wiring for constant power. The Ring Protect Plan is a monthly subscription that allows you to store recorded video in the cloud for playback at a later time. With a compatible Echo or Fire device, you can ask Alexa to show you the live video from the doorbell. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could go with the Blink Video Doorbell with Sync Module 2 for $60. This 1080p video doorbell operates similarly to the Ring mentioned above. It can be powered off a battery or the existing wiring. The Blink doorbell also works with Alexa to show the video feed and get notifications of doorbell rings. The included Sync Module allows you to locally store recordings from the doorbell when you plug in a USB drive. The Blink Subscription plan allows you to store it in the cloud and share clips. Either of these doorbells will work well for your smart home. Check out our launch coverage for more information.

Be sure to take a look at our smart home hub to see all the latest deals and releases such as the Belkin SoundForm smart hub speaker with Qi Charger for $100. This specific model is the Google Assistant variety and allows you to use “Hey Google” commands and get 10 watts of wireless charging for phones.

Ring 1080p Video Doorbell (2020 Release) features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

Pair with select Alexa-enabled devices to enable announcements and two-way talk for convenient in-home monitoring.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

Powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

