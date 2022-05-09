Roborock’s S5 MAX smart robo vac and mop now $380 via Amazon ($170 off), more from $180

The official Roborock Amazon store is now offering its S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped. Regularly $550, this is $170 off the typical price, matching the previous deal price, and the best we can find without going for the $330 Amazon renewed offer. The E5 MAX sits in the middle of the Roborock lineup – a much lower price than the flagship offerings but still bringing some notable tech home for cleaning your home intelligently. It delivers both vacuuming and mopping capabilities using LiDAR navigation and adaptive route features to learn your layout, avoid obstacles as well as tumbles down the stairs, map out each floor of your home, and more. You can create no-go and no-mop zones while making use of app and voice control before it makes its way back to the auto-return charging dock to kick up another cleaning session. Head below for more Roborock deals from $180.

More Roborock deals:

If you’re looking to outfit your autonomous cleaning routine with a model that can empty itself, this ongoing offer on Shark’s IQ Robot Vacuum is a notable option. Now $250 off the going rate, you can land this model alongside the 45-day self-empty base for $350 shipped at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since the Black Friday festivities last year and you can get all of the details you need to make an informed purchase in our previous coverage right here.

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Customizable Mopping: Set the right water flow, even your preferred water flow for each room in your home, to get exactly the cleaning intensity you want.

Effective Cleaning Every Time: Precision LiDAR navigation combined with adaptive route algorithms ensure your floor is cleaned thoroughly and efficiently every single time.

Serious Cleaning Power: Maximum suction power of 2000Pa suction easily lifts dirt from floors, and Carpet Boost ensures every carpet gets max power. 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning can cover large homes in one single clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!