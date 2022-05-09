Samsung’s Duo Plus USB-C/A 128GB Flash Drive drops to $25 (Reg. up to $33), more from $8

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Duo Plus 128GB USB-C Flash Drive for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched at over $45 and is now fetching a regular price of $33 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. While portable SSDs like the SanDisk that went on sale this morning are great EDC add-ons, these flash drives can slide right on a keychain and are even more convenient for quick back-ups and moving smaller files around with no cable needed. The Samsung Duo Plus delivers both USB-C and USB-A connections to support a wide variety of devices and are a great options for storing “photos, videos, music, and files on laptops, tablets, TV’s, car audio systems, gaming consoles, and more.” More details below. 

More flash drive deals:

Alongside the aforementioned SanDisk portable SSD offer, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB portable SSD. This drive undercuts the competition both in terms of price and features (in some cases) at up to 2,000MB/s as well as a rubber protective sleeve alongside USB-C connectivity, and more. Dive into our previous coverage for more details and breakdown of the spec sheet. 

Samsung Duo Plus 128GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • TWO FLASH DRIVES IN ONE: Cable-free Samsung DUO Plus 2-in-1 Type-C USB flash drive for instant storage of your photos, videos, music, and files on laptops, tablets, TV’s, car audio systems, gaming consoles and more
  • QUICK AND CONVENIENT READ SPEEDS: Redefine everyday file transfers with read speeds up to 300MB/s; Type-C USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)
  • DOUBLE YOUR CONNECTIVITY: One flash drive for many devices with both USB Type-C and Type-A connectivity lets you quickly free up device space with fast backups and file offloads

