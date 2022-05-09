Skidee X3M foldable Kickscooter goes on Gold Box with big 8/9-inch wheels and suspension: $80

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Skidee X3M adult-sized foldable and adjustable kick scooter in a variety of colors for $79.97 shipped. That’s $70 off of list matches an all time low and about $40 less than its normal going rate for this full suspension scooter that gets 4.6/5 star reviews. There’s also a kids 3-wheel version for $48.

With the 9” front wheel and 8” rear wheel and upgraded anti-shock suspension this adjustable 33”-42” height scooter is a perfect fit for 8 year olds and up and under 220lbs/100kg. The 12.5lb scooter is also foldable and comes with a convenient carrier strap.

With your savings, don’t forget the helmet! This one is $30 ($19 off)

Skidee X3M foldable Kickscooter features:

𝐒𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐇 𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆: Skidee scooters offers a smoother ride than other scooters with our enhanced extra-large Pu casted 9” front wheel & 8” Rear wheel and upgraded anti-shock suspension for BOTH wheels which act as a shock absorber for those bumps along the road and limits the swerving and swaying of your vehicle as you pass over uneven terrain.

A SCOOTER FOR EVERY AGE AND STAGE : Whether it’s for a kid just learning how to ride, a teen growing in years, or an adult seeking a faster and easier way to get from place to place, our Skidee scooters are meant to grow with you at every stage of life. Our adjustable handlebar height can expand from 33” -42” and has 4 adjustment levels allowing you to modify the height according to your preference. And with a weight capacity of 220 lbs it’s the perfect vehicle of transportation for anyone.

𝐀 𝐇𝐈𝐓 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐎𝐍𝐄: For a girl or boy, teen or tween, kid, adult, young or young at heart, these scooters are a joy for everyone. With eleven eye-catching colors to choose, you are sure to please your daughter and son and everyone in between. Choose from a dazzling choice of 11 breathtaking styles: Black & Gold; Black & Red; Black & Silver; White & Black; Aqua; Deep Space; Queen; Speed; Street Art; adventure and battle. Sure to be a hit with any person you give it to!

𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑭𝑬𝑪𝑻 𝑷𝑹𝑬𝑺𝑬𝑵𝑻: Awesome gift to give your kids or a loved one. Whether it’s for a birthday, graduation, or Christmas gift this will be a much wanted present for anyone ages 7 and up. Comes wrapped in a stylish box for extra pizazz as well as a maintenance kit to keep your scooter in the best shape possible.

