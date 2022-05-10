Amazon lows hit WD_BLACK and Seagate 530 internal SSDs today from $60 (Up to $120 off)

After Western Digital unveiled its next-generation solid-state solutions for gamers yesterday, we have now spotted a series of notable price drops on internal SSDs from $60. First up, Amazon has the WD_BLACK 4TB SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD for $583.11 shipped. This model fetched well over $800 for all of last year before dropping to the $700 range over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with at least $120 in savings. This is a notable Gen3 solution for folks that might not be running the latest and greatest motherboards but are still looking for an internal storage upgrade. It delivers up to 3,400MB/s with an M.2 form-factor and access to the WD BLACK SSD dashboard. WD’s companion software allows gamers to optimize performance with a dedicated gaming mode among other settings and features. Head below for more discounted internal SSDs.

WD_BLACK gaming SSD deals:

Seagate internal SSD deals:

Alongside new all-time lows on Crucial’s latest internal storage solutions at up to 7,100MB/s, we are also still tracking one of the best prices of the year on SanDisk’s 2,000MB/s pro-model 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. now marked down to $180 shipped, you’ll also find the standard edition model on sale in yesterday’s coverage. Get a closer look at both right here.

WD BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD features:

The WD BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD delivers top-tier performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts who are looking to build or upgrade their PC. The WD BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD rivals some of the best performing drives on the market to help give gamers that competitive edge. An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance available for download at Western Digital website.

