Game with Cherry MX Red switches on the ASUS ROG Strix Flare mechanical keyboard at $80

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 31% discount, or $40 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming keyboard. The RGB lighting within this keyboard works with ASUS Aura Sync to synchronize effects across ASUS products. Integrated media controls are always a plus for quick adjustment while gaming. The USB passthrough allows you to easily connect other devices without needing to take up another USB port on your desktop. There is even an underglow to light up your desk around your keyboard. Cherry MX switches are pretty much the industry standard for mechanical key switches. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for $45. Unlike the ASUS keyboard above, you do lose out on mechanical switches, but they do retain the RGB backlighting. The RGB is zone-based rather than being per-key, however. Both are full-size keyboards which means you have a dedicated number pad with arrow keys and other editing buttons. Spill resistance is built into this keyboard to protect it from accidents.

If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, be sure to check out the Razer Blade 17 with an 11th Gen i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics for $2,300. This is a new low price we’ve seen for this laptop. The Razer Kishi Android game controller with pass-through charging is also available for $45. This controller makes your phone into a Switch-like device for gaming and the USB-C connection allows for charging and next to no latency.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Keyboard features:

The ultimate combination of gaming performance and personalization, the ROG Strix flare features responsive Cherry MX Red RGB switches with Asus Aura Sync, sharing lighting effects across all aura Sync-capable products. Take control of your gaming experience with on-the-fly macros recording, USB pass through, integrated media controls, and customizable badge.

