Score a pair of Energizer PRO Vision LED Camping Lanterns at just over $8 a pop (60% off)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Energizer LED PRO Vision Camping Lanterns for $16.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Remember to clip the 50% on-page coupon to redeem the discount while you still can. Regularly up to $40 for the pair, this is nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether you have some outdoor adventures on the horizon or some exploration in the backyard with the kids planned, scoring a couple of these at just over $8 a pop is a good idea. They deliver up to 1500 lumens for 5 hours or up to 150 lumens on low mode for 70 hours before the batteries need to be switched out. The “shatterproof” and IPX4 water-resistant design is a nice touch and you can even remove the lantern-style handle to hang them up for 360-degree lighting. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this pair of Etekcity LED Camping Lanterns that is currently selling for just under $12.50 Prime shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. While not quite as feature-rich overall, they will illuminate your path and camp site much the same and for slightly less than today’s lead deal.

If you’re planning on keeping the cookouts in the backyard this year, land yourself a regularly $350 all-digital Char-Broil smoker while it’s $150 off. This model takes just about all of the guess work out of making delicious smoked meats, leaving you with a set-and-forget setup that doesn’t take much more than loading it up, choosing a temperature, and letting it cook. Take a closer look in our coverage from yesterday right here.

Energizer LED PRO Vision Camping Lantern features:

[PERFECT CAMPING ACCESSORIES]: Two Energizer Camping Lanterns – powered by 3 D batteries (BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED)

[AREA LIGHTING]: Remove the cap from the hanging lantern for upside-down 360-degree illumination

[HANGING LANTERN FOR INDOORS OR OUT]: Great as a camping lantern, LED work light or emergency light whether your in the woods or your backyard

[BRIGHT]: LED lantern casts 1500 Lumens for up to 5 hours or 150 Lumens for 70 hours on low mode

