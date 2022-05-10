Gerber’s 10-tool Lockdown Pry hits a new Amazon all-time low at $33.50, more from $9.50

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool for $33.63 shipped. Regularly $42 and sometimes as much as $47 or more, this is at least 20% off the going rate and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Stepping away from the typical plier-based multitools you see out there, this one delivers a host of built-in tools centered around a pry bar setup in a compact, pared-down form-factor. Alongside a lifetime warranty, it houses 10 tools including a pry bar, small flat driver, nail puller, large flat driver, bottle opener, 2.5-inch plain edge blade, chisel edge, coarse/fine file, and a replaceable plain edge blade. Head below for more details.
Alongside our ongoing KeySmart tools to house your everyday keys from $7, we are also still tracking a series of multitools and pocket knives on sale that might suit your needs even more than today’s lead deal:
- Swiss+Tech8-in-1 Mini Pocket Multi-tool $9.50 (Reg. $11)
- Smith & Wesson S.S. 7.8-inch Extreme Ops $11 (Reg. $14+)
- Smith & Wesson Barlow Folding Knife $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Gerber Armbar Slim Drive $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Gerber Highbrow Serrated Opening Knife $30.50 (Reg. $44+)
- Gerber Crucial Multi-Tool $34 (Reg. $43+)
- Gerber Covert Knife $48 (Reg. $65+)
- Plus more Kershaw knives from $26…
Another notable piece of kit to have on hand while you’re out on your summer adventures this year is a good camping lantern. Fortunately, the 2-pack of Energizer PRO Vision LED Camping Lanterns dropped down to $8 each today with up to 60% in savings to be had. You can get a closer look at the details and pricing breakdown in today’s coverage right here.
Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool features:
- Not The Plier-Based Multi-Tool You Were Expecting? Good, That Was The Point. This Reimagined Take On The Tools You Grab Most Is Meant To Slip Easily Out Of Sight And Into Pocket
- This Compact Multitool Is Perfectly Sized To Always Be On Hand. Reach For The Lockdown Pry Before Work, Jobs Around The House, Or Even To Crack Open Your Favorite Brew
- This Low-Profile Tool Is Purposefully Pared Down So That You Can Execute Those Daily Tasks That Come Up Most Frequently: Cut, File, Screw, And Pry
