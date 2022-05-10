Gerber’s 10-tool Lockdown Pry hits a new Amazon all-time low at $33.50, more from $9.50

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool for $33.63 shipped. Regularly $42 and sometimes as much as $47 or more, this is at least 20% off the going rate and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Stepping away from the typical plier-based multitools you see out there, this one delivers a host of built-in tools centered around a pry bar setup in a compact, pared-down form-factor. Alongside a lifetime warranty, it houses 10 tools including a pry bar, small flat driver, nail puller, large flat driver, bottle opener, 2.5-inch plain edge blade, chisel edge, coarse/fine file, and a replaceable plain edge blade. Head below for more details.

Alongside our ongoing KeySmart tools to house your everyday keys from $7, we are also still tracking a series of multitools and pocket knives on sale that might suit your needs even more than today’s lead deal:

Another notable piece of kit to have on hand while you’re out on your summer adventures this year is a good camping lantern. Fortunately, the 2-pack of Energizer PRO Vision LED Camping Lanterns dropped down to $8 each today with up to 60% in savings to be had. You can get a closer look at the details and pricing breakdown in today’s coverage right here.

Gerber Gear Lockdown Pry Multitool features:

Not The Plier-Based Multi-Tool You Were Expecting? Good, That Was The Point. This Reimagined Take On The Tools You Grab Most Is Meant To Slip Easily Out Of Sight And Into Pocket

This Compact Multitool Is Perfectly Sized To Always Be On Hand. Reach For The Lockdown Pry Before Work, Jobs Around The House, Or Even To Crack Open Your Favorite Brew

This Low-Profile Tool Is Purposefully Pared Down So That You Can Execute Those Daily Tasks That Come Up Most Frequently: Cut, File, Screw, And Pry

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!