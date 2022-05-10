Game with HyperX’s ultra-lightweight Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse in white and black at $45 (New Lows)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse in the Black/Red and White/Pink colorways for $44.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $50, this 10% discount, or $5 in savings, marks a new low price we’ve seen for these colorways. The hex-cutout design of this mouse allows for unnecessary material to be removed. These cutouts also allow for more ventilation so your hand doesn’t heat up and start sweating during those longer gaming sessions. The HyperFlex USB cable is made with a light, flexible paracord to reduce friction and tension for easier movement. HyperX provides grip tape that can be applied to the mouse to help you not slip off the buttons. THE NGENUITY software will allow you to customize the DPI level, button assignments, and more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $15. There are a total of 9 programmable buttons that can be customized through the software and the DPI can be adjusted on-the-fly with a button keybind. A dedicated profile switching button allows you to choose from three total profiles. The RGB lighting can be used to indicate which profile is selected so there’s never any guessing. This is the mouse I use for my desktop and it has served me well with no issues. The software is a bit dated in my opinion but it does work well enough.

Be sure to check out this deal on the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches for $90. This is a new all-time low price for this keyboard. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, check out the Razer Blade 17 with an RTX 3060 and Intel Core i7 processor at $2,300.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is built for elite gamers looking to gain every fraction of a second possible. Weighing in at 59 grams, this full-featured, responsive honeycomb shell mouse has everything you need, just without the extra weight. TTC Golden micro switches provide satisfying, reliable clicks so you won’t have to worry about missing inputs. The flexible HyperFlex USB cable and the virgin-grade PTFE skates provide a smooth, easy glide and responsive movement.

