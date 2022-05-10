Upgrade your home theater with Optoma’s UHD50X True 4K Projector at its 2022 low at $200 off

Amazon is offering the Optoma UHD50X True 4K Projector for $1,399 shipped. Normally going for $1,599, this 13% discount, or $200 in savings, marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen. The UHD50X has 8.3 million distinct addressable pixels for a true 4K experience. HDR10 and HLG compatibility combined with Dynamic Black technology will mean colors and contrast will be similar to a TV experience. Gaming on projectors has been avoided due to input lag for a long time. This projector has a Gaming Mode that reduces lag down to around 16 milliseconds at 1080p, and for the first time on a projector, 240Hz. At the 4K resolution, latency increases to 25ms which is perfectly acceptable for non-competitive games. The lamp within this projector is stated as lasting upwards of 15,000 hours before needing replacement. Check out our launch coverage for more information.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Optoma GT1080HDR Short Throw Projector at $849. This is a 1080p projector that supports HDR10 with a 4K input that will give “brighter whites, deeper blacks, and greater color depth.” Short Throw projection means it can cast a screen up to 100-inches in size from just a distance of 3-feet 6-inches. The lamp life is the same as the projector above, lasting 15,000 hours. There is a Gaming Mode with this projector as well but is only capable of 1080p at 120Hz. These are the compromises you make when saving some cash, but it could be worth it for you.

Are you looking for a TV instead? Check out this Hisense 65-inch HDMI 2.1 Android 3K Smart TV at $550. This is within $2 of the all-time Amazon low we’ve seen and nets you a TV compatible with HDR10 and built-in Google Assistant voice commands. Optoma has just released its latest 4K HDR smart projector, the UHD55, and you can learn more about it by going here.

Optoma UHD50X True 4K Projector features:

Supercharge your huge-screen experience with the 3,400 lumens, 4K UHD Optoma UHD50X projector. Engineered for movies and gaming, the UHD50X delivers incredible details and vibrant colors that brings the cinematic experience home. Enhanced Gaming Mode reduces input lag down to 16ms at 1080p 240 Hz for lag-free input response. The Optoma UHD50X has the quickest input response time at 4K UHD resolutions for a projector – 25ms. Compatibility with the HDR10 and HLG content ensures the Optoma UHD50X renders vivid 4K UHD content. Optoma HDR tone mapping combined with dynamic contrast presents an optimized image with brighter whites, deeper black levels and realistic colors that jump off the screen for an immersive visual experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!