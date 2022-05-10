Razer’s Blade 17 laptop with an RTX 3060 and 360Hz display reaches new low at $200 off

Amazon is offering the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $2,299.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,500, this $200 in savings marks a new all-time low price and the second price drop we’ve seen for this gaming laptop. Running an 11th Gen Intel octa-core i7 processor and an RTX 3060, you will be able to fully utilize the 1080p 360Hz display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device. Built-in Wi-Fi 6 support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on support networks. Thunderbolt 3 support is also present on this laptop for high-speed connectivity to docks and peripherals. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting that can be customized through the Razer Synapse program. Everything present here means you will have no issue playing pretty much any game. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash on a gaming laptop, check out the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 at $805.50. As you can see, the overall specifications of this device are lower than the Razer Blade above. The 1080p 144Hz display of the Nitro 5 is a good pairing with this level of hardware, however. There is also Wi-Fi 6 support within this device as well. One unique feature of this laptop is the Alexa Show Mode which will allow this computer to act as an Alexa Show while you’re not using it.

For those looking for a school laptop for their children or basic office work, you can check out the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 at $650. This is the first discount we’ve seen for this Chromebook and it nets you a 14-inch 1080p NanoEdge touchscreen with a 2.5GHz processor and 128GB of storage. Be sure to also check out today’s roundup of smartphone accessories from $8 which is headlined by the all-new 65W USB GaN III Power Strip Charger for $48.

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop i7/RTX 3060 features:

Intel 11th Gen 8-Core CPU for All-out Gaming Performance: Run the heaviest AAA titles and creation tasks without breaking a sweat, and activate Intel Turbo Boost Technology for a jolt of speed that brings the i7 processor up to 5.1GHz.

Advanced Connectivity for Greater Convenience: With built-in WiFi-6 and a UHS-III SD card slot, you can cut down on adapters and travel light.

Vapor Chamber Cooling for Maximized Thermal Performance: The laptop quietly and efficiently dissipates heat through the evaporation and condensation of an internal fluid, keeping it running smoothly and coolly even under intense loads.

