Brighten that smile in today’s Colgate Gold Box from $4.50: Teeth whitening, brush heads, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 58% off Colgate oral care gear including electric toothbrushes, mouth wash, teeth whitening, and more. One standout is the popular Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for $16.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and remember to cancel the sub after the fact. With a regular price of $25, this is a solid deal with or without the Subscribe & Save action, leaving you with at least 30% in savings. A perfect time to brighten that smile for the spring and summer, you simply apply the enamel-safe formula to your teeth before bed, brush it off when you wake up, and you’re ready to go. This set includes 35 nightly applications with your purchase. More details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Colgate Gold Box offer for deals on its Hum electric and battery toothbrushes as well as brush head replacements for those already invested. You’ll also find whitening mouth wash, brushes for the kids, and more starting from just over $4 Prime shipped.

You might also want to dive into our latest roundup of water flossers. Including a new all-time low on the latest model from the Philips Sonicare line alongside a series of others from Oral-B and Waterpik, both home and travel-ready options are on sale right now staring from $35. Browse through everything right here. You might also want to check out the Philips Sonicare Kids connected toothbrush while it’s matching the Amazon low as well.

Colgate Optic White teeth whitener pen features:

OVERNIGHT WHITENING PEN: The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount

EASY TO APPLY: To use, follow your regular oral care routine, dry your teeth, click the whitening pen, apply a layer onto your teeth, sleep, and brush your teeth in the morning for a brighter smile

REMOVES 15 YEARS OF STAINS IN 1 WEEK: Our advanced whitening technology is fast and effective

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!