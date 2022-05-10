Don’t pay $45 for a steel OtterBox Growler, you can score one for $19 today, more from $14

Woot is now offering some solid deals on OtterBox water bottles, tumblers and travel mugs. You can score the 36-ounce OtterBox Elevation Growler in stainless steel or Frozen Shimmer teal at $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $45 directly from OtterBox and currently fetching $30 at Amazon where they have ever gone for less than $25, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find with up to 58% in savings. These OtterBox metal tumblers can be quite expensive, so jump in now if you’re intersted. Delivering a 100% stainless steel construction “for years of use and abuse,” they also feature internal copper lining to maintain temperature on your beverage as well as a sweat-resistant design that keeps your hands dry and won’t leave rings on the tabletop. Alongside your choice of the hydration or screw-on lid options on the listing page, they support both hot and cold drinks. More details below.

Browse through the rest of the OtterBox offers available at Woot as part of its latest camping sale. The deals start from $14 Prime shipped not he smaller offerings and range up to $20 or so for the larger models. Scroll down about halfway on this landing page to take a closer look. You’ll also find tents, coolers, and just about everything else your next camping trip might need on sale.

But if you’re after some easy pro-grade cocktails instead, don’t miss the one-day offer now live on Bartesian’s Keurig-style cocktail maker. Now down at $289 shipped from the usual $370 price tag, this is the best price we have tracked all year outside of a very limited offer back in January. Get a closer look at what the Bartesian is capable of in our deal post and even more in our launch coverage right here.

OtterBox Elevation Growler features:

From concerts in the park to meandering hikes to kid sporting events, these Elevation growlers carry the hydration you need. Designed from rugged stainless steel to weather years of use and abuse, your constant companion is ready to keep your favorite beverages the right temp everywhere you go. From steaming hot coffee to refreshing cool water to ice-cold nightcap, these Elevation growlers will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!